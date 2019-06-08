What is Spotsy’s plan for yard waste?
Several weeks ago, the Chancellor Convenience Center had a large message board notifying customers that beginning in mid-September, the site will no longer be accepting yard waste such as tree cuttings. I can find nothing anywhere explaining this decision and what residents are supposed to do after mid-September.
Does the county think people here in the populated east end of the county are going to drive out to the Livingston Road landfill to drop off yard waste?
Do they understand that by cutting off this vital service at the Chancellor site, they are just asking for people to illegally dump yard waste anywhere they think they can get away with, it or start burning piles of it in their backyards?
Some information on this plan would be nice! Thanks in advance.
Timothy Fahey
Spotsylvania