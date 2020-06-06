What the FLS needs is more comics

First, I would like to tell you how well you are doing our paper! I love how the paper is organized and maintained.

Secondly, I was wondering if you could maybe try to focus on something else? I’m not trying to criticize your work, but I just keep hearing things about the coronavirus. I would understand if you were to say “No,” but I just want to hear something inspiring. I’m not trying to dictate your work; it’s just a suggestion.

Third, I would also like to know if you can print more comics. Us kids like comics. When I reach the end of the comics page, I always feel sad, yet not sad such as “darn” or “nooo.”

This is basically what I would want added or changed in the newspaper!

Collin Rieken

Spotsylvania

