In recent weeks, the Republican Party of Virginia, "authorized by Paul Milde," has mailed out postcards that warn me that the Democratic Party's candidate for Delegate, 28th District Joshua Cole, will take away my hamburgers and car. Whether these accusations bear any serious attention is beside the point; but I do have to wonder, why doesn't Mr. Milde tell me what HE will do to address serious concerns of Virginia voters?
Preston Thayer
Fredericksburg
