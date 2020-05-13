What world is

Donnie living in?

I just finished Donnie Johnson’s column regarding the current limitations on medical care. I don’t know what world he’s living in, but in the past two months I’ve had in-person visits with two of my doctors and have two upcoming telehealth appointments scheduled.

All of these medical practices are taking multiple safety precautions.

My understanding of the governor’s restrictions on dental care applied to routine visits, not emergency care. Providing this type of misinformation just fuels anxiety and misdirected anger toward our governor, who is performing a very difficult job.

Nancy Bailey

Spotsylvania

