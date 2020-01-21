Give us more local interest stories

from King George

I have noticed a lack of King George local interest stories in the area of community news on your website. This is deeply depressing, for it misrepresents our county and makes it appear that we don’t have any notable events.

This issue is evident in the past headlines which feature information mainly about the county government. To correct this neglect, I suggest that the FLS reporters visit community events in order to report fully on the news of our large county and all the good that is happening in our community.

Stephen Haug Jr.

King George

