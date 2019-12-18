Where are parents of unruly students?
In response to Donnie Johnston’s column [“Why would anyone want to be a teacher these days?” Dec. 12], I taught Spanish in public schools in three or four different states, as well as at Germanna Community College. My first year of teaching was at Fairfax High School.
One day, I took the time to call a parent to tell her that her daughter was not doing her homework. The response I got was: “Don’t you have counselors down there to handle this?” I was stunned.
It seems like over the last 20 years or so, whenever there has been a major breakdown in student performance, student behavior, etc., the answer has always been to send the teachers back for more training.
Where are the parents?
When I was a kid, if I got in trouble at school, I knew I was in for even more trouble at home. So many people want to be their children’s friends instead of their parents. We always raised our children with the long view of wanting them to be people that we would like to be friends with.
There seems to be so much time spent ensuring that all children feel “special” that a lot of them have started to believe that they are and thereby deserve preferential treatment.
Martta Edwards
Spotsylvania
