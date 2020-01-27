Where were the health inspectors?
I don’t generally watch Gordon Ramsey because I find his show a little overdramatic. However, since it was about a local business and I had read the FLS article [“ ‘Gordon Ramsey’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back’ comes to Lowery’s in Tappahannock,” Jan. 6], I decided to tune in.
I was very disappointed in the two Lowery brothers allowing the family restaurant to sink to such a condition. Lowery’s Restaurant has always been a local institution. They really let it go down.
What was more shocking was the old, sour, outdated food they served. Where were their minds? Also the condition of the kitchen was appalling. Years and years of caked-on grease, grime, filth and rotting food.
My main concern was where were the health officials? ?I thought inspectors were supposed to check such places annually. . Shame on them all for not doing their jobs properly, if at all!
Even though Mr. Ramsey waved his magic wand and made everything pretty, I doubt if I could ever trust the Lowery boys again—or the county health inspectors.
D. Diehl
Colonial Beach
