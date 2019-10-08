Which law did Trump violate?
There has been a lot of talk that President Trump has violated the law and should be impeached. The question I have not seen answered in any paper, TV news show or internet blog is what exact federal statute(s) or law(s) did he violate?
It seems we are currently in a state where a large amount of mud is being thrown against the wall to see what sticks. Those throwing the mud should be reminded of the “Golden Rule”: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
A prime example of what can happen when this maxim is violated is the current state of affairs in appointing federal judges to the bench. Once upon a time, it took the vote of 60 U.S. Senators to appoint a judge. This number was reduced to a simple majority by Democratic Senator Harry Reid a number of years ago, when the number of Democratic senators slipped below 60.
Democrats now bemoan the fact that they have no say in the appointment of federal judges, yet they are the ones responsible for this current state of affairs.
I think it’s time we all take a deep breath, forgive our differences, and try to move the nation ahead as a whole.
Ed Wezain
Spotsylvania
