White Hall Farm grounds should
be preserved
White Hall Farm in King George is a symbolic estate of power and prominence in Virginia, and it is currently being ruined by new development. White Hall used to be a 400-acre estate, but due to construction, is quickly losing ground, following the trend of Virginia farmland lost to development.
I oppose White Hall’s development in the name of preserving Virginia’s heritage. Famous visitors to White Hall include George Washington.
White Hall’s former residents had a high impact on the Fredericksburg Library and also St. George’s Episcopal Church. They are a symbol of the American Civil War.
Dr. Wallace and Dr. Slusher were both doctors who supported the Civil War, and their descendants and I opposed the demolishment of their estate.
I am a former resident of White Hall, and I am happy to speak up for it. I also oppose the incinerator cooperating in business with Bloomia on King’s Highway and the new cell tower near White Oak. It looks awful and ruins the spacious countryside.
Danielle N. Gibeson
Fredericksburg
