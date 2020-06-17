White people must stand up and speak out
Once again, simmering hatred and prejudice against minorities erupted in unwarranted acts of cruelty and violence, with the unspoken societal assurance that the violence will go unchecked, unpunished, and repeated again and again.
Whether it is the caging of children, the separation of families, the systemic denial of medical aid to Native Americans, or the brutality directed at blacks, the common factor is that the affected populations are non-white.
Unfortunately, there are people operating under the color of authority (police and elected officials) and their whiteness (Amy Cooper and the Proud Boys), who behave in ways that can only be explained by an underlying belief that minorities are not as human as whites, and not as worthy of dignity, respect, human rights, or even life as whites are.
Recently, we have seen the sport hunting of a black runner, the murder of a sleeping woman, and the choking of a restrained man. We have seen a spate of calls to police over blacks conducting their lives in the presence of whites.
Minority inmates fight coronavirus in jail while white criminals are released. The death toll from COVID-19 disproportionately hits minorities because of systematic governmental policies that undermine the health of minority populations. The list goes on.
Even righteous protests are corrupted by white provocateurs. With each tragedy, the outrage grows in minority populations. But among many whites, it flickers only as long as the headline.
We whites, as citizens, must serve as witnesses, advocates, and change-makers. We cannot let this moment recede until the next tragedy. We must stand up and speak out.
Laurie Morissette
Heathsville
