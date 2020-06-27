White society is also responsible for Floyd’s death
As I watched the George Floyd video, it broke me. I felt rage, but also guilt. Why did this instance of brutality gut me when the others for so many years did not?
I think this time is an inventory moment for me. A moment to think of the ways my thoughts or lack of thought, my actions or lack of action, can in a small way add to the broken parts of my community or help repair them.
When I think about the guilt I feel, at first I think maybe I’m being ridiculous, but then I think … maybe I’m right. Maybe this is the way we are all responsible for Floyd’s death.
Thoughts have weight. Inaction has mass. Not a heaviness that is easy to see, but one that when added together over years, through generations, become a hand on the shoulder of a police officer as his knee slowly pushes down on the neck of a man he doesn’t see as being fully human.
Our unmonitored thoughts, our unintended prejudices, and our inaction are that hand and that extra small push that helps to end a life.
As a white person, I will always have some prejudice because of the time and society that I was born into.
If when walking down a dark street, I see a black man approaching me from behind and I feel more uncomfortable than if he were white, that might be something I can use.
If I decide to monitor and inventory my thoughts about race, I can try to identify the things that don’t belong.
If I look hard at the moments I didn’t stand up when I should have, I can make a plan for the future.
Kevin Michael Breen
Fredericksburg
"When I think about the guilt I feel, at first I think maybe I’m being ridiculous, but then I think … maybe I’m right."
Was it your knee on Mr. Floyd's neck? No? Then you need feel no guilt. If you nonetheless decide you want to, that's your business. I feel no such guilt.
“As a white person, I will always have some prejudice because of the time and society that I was born into.”
Baloney. I’m a white person born in the same time and society. I’m sorry that you’re so prejudiced, but I’m not. Neither are most other white people. Maybe you should work on yourself if you have a problem.
Food for thought: Who would you rather have walking behind you down that dark street- A black man wearing a suit and tie carrying a briefcase, or a filthy, nonsense mumbling white drug addict?
