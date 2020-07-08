Who’s going to enforce Democrats’ new laws?
Did anybody notice all the new laws passed by the Democrats in power that went into effect on July 1, like no cellphone use while driving and seizing weapons from people who the government thinks pose a safety threat, among many, many others?
I ask a very simple question: Who is going to enforce all these laws that were passed?
Answer: The police departments in all Virginia jurisdictions.
More policing means more enforcement of these laws, which mean more encounters between Virginia residents and police. More encounters mean the possibility of more very bad outcomes.
Who do you believe are going bear the brunt of all this new enforcement?
You guessed it: People of color. And all this was done while the Democratic Party screams “DEFUND THE POLICE!”
To borrow a line from Forrest Gump, “Stupid is as stupid does.”
Also, did anybody read that a gas tax hike of 16 cents a gallon and a $50 monthly increase on Dominion Energy bills are going into effect to fund many new laws and projects?
Again I ask, who is going to bear the brunt of these new taxes?
Quentin Roos
Stafford
