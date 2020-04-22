Why are gun shops ‘essential’ during this pandemic?
Help me understand. We get a worldwide pandemic, and people go out and buy guns in record numbers. Why are gun shops and sporting goods stores considered essential businesses?
Is a gun going to help someone combat an invisible enemy that no one can do anything about? Are they afraid that President Obama is going to pop out of the shadows and take all their guns away, just like he did not do when he was in office?
I have owned a gun since I was 12 years old. I still have it. It is a Sears Ted Williams .22 caliber long rifle. I learned to shoot from my father and stepfather. I was in the Army Reserves for six years and trained on an M16. I have five pistols and a concealed carry permit. I can hit what I aim at.
If I live through this virus, I will be 70 next month, and I have no need nor desire to run out and purchase an AR15 and 1,000 rounds of ammunition to protect myself from who knows what.
Perhaps someone more intelligent than I am can explain this to me.
Stewart Hannah
Spotsylvania
