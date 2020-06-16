Why can’t police keep downtown streets open?
I am hoping that the FLS can do a little bit of investigative journalism and find out from the Fredericksburg City Council why they have directed the Fredericksburg Police Department not to intervene when the protesters are blocking traffic.
Today a group of protesters were blocking downtown traffic on Caroline and Hanover streets. Upon calling the FPD, a dispatcher told me that the City Council told them they are not allowed to intervene, no matter what laws the protesters are breaking.
I don’t understand how law-abiding citizens are expected to continue to take this abuse from a group of children acting out and the police are not allowed to do their job. What if emergency services were needed on Caroline Street? What if someone dies while waiting for an ambulance that was stuck in traffic due to an illegal protest blocking the streets?
Are the City of Fredericksburg and its liability insurance company prepared to pay in the lawsuits that would follow? Are the residents and taxpayers prepared to pay higher taxes to cover these costs?
It is time the City Council begins working for all citizens of Fredericksburg and not just the overgrown toddlers throwing tantrums in our streets.
Michelle Limerick
Spotsylvania
