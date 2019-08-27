Why don’t more drivers use their turn signals?
As I was leaving Park Hill Drive, waiting at the stop sign to make a left turn to go to Fall Hill Avenue, a car was approaching from the left. I waited until it passed me.
I began tucking in behind when the woman behind the wheel began turning left onto Park Hill. She leaned on her horn and gave me the dirtiest look I have seen in a long time. I mouthed to her that she had not put her turn signal on. Fortunately, I was paying attention and avoided a collision.
I take the blame for this near accident because I know that so many people do not use their turn signals, so I should have been prepared for it.
My question is: Why are people so lazy that they cannot let other drivers know when they are changing direction?
Russell Carter
Spotsylvania