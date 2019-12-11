Why no scanning sessions in Stafford County?
As a native born Stafford County resident, I was elated when I first read in The Free Lance–Star the “Share your Photos” article, promoting the upcoming Fredericksburg Area Historical Book. I totally agree with the article’s introductory statement that “we’re all part of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County History.”
As an individual who has an interest in history, I am looking forward to viewing those local area photos taken between the mid-1800s and 1969.
When I reviewed the locations where the scanning sessions were to take place, it puzzled me as to why there was not a single scanning session in Stafford. It seemed to me that Stafford has been slighted.
I know that photos can be scanned on personal computers, but 1969 was 50 years ago. Individuals who have those type photos and can identify who is being pictured are now probably in their 60s and beyond. Those individuals are not as computer savvy as the younger generation.
I became aware of this issue when I first saw the “Share Your Photos” article several weeks ago, but I held off writing this letter because I felt that surely there would be at least one scanning session in Stafford, maybe at a library, the government center or some other facility.
It might be too late to designate a scanning session location in Stafford this time, but if something like this is done again, I am hoping that whoever is responsible realizes that even though Stafford is across the river, it should not be a barrier because there are four bridges that cross it.
Frank White
Falmouth
