On Oct. 22, Spotsylvanians packed into the Salem Church Library for a candidate forum, the debate included candidates for both Spotsylvania boards, but there was one thing missing, most Republican endorsed or nominated candidates.
This may come across as typical political critique, except I’m not a Democrat, and many of the Republican candidates are being opposed by other Republicans running as Independents. The only two candidates officially representing the Republican ticket who showed were David Ross and Paul Trampe. Tim McLaughlin, Phil Scott, Barry Jett, Kirk Twigg and Rob Abuismail were all no shows.
The Republican no show candidates are all in districts where having your name next to the “R” on the ballot and/or sample ballot can help a candidate carry the district; it seems these candidates may be taking their voters for granted and trying to exploit that, relying on the idea that conservatives will just vote for them down ballot.
While Chancellor Supervisor Candidate Amanda Blalock talked about smart growth and transportation, Salem School Board Candidate Rita Daniels was proposing having local businesses adopt a classroom, Incumbent School Board members Dr. Meyer and Dawn Shelley were sharing their immense knowledge of education, budgeting and visions for greater career and technical education. Livingston District School Board Candidate Erin Sherwood impressed with thorough responses and immense knowledge of education as well. Meanwhile, their Republican endorsed or nominated opponents were nowhere to be seen. Maybe they were afraid of looking as overmatched by their opponent as Dr. Trampe was of Deborah Frazier. Or maybe they just aren’t willing to be accountable for their platforms, records or qualifications.
Tony Lofaro
Spotsylvania
