Wildlife refuge just one of Judy Allen’s legacies
When a community encounters something new and big, like establishing a national wildlife refuge within its midst, some people react with skepticism, mistrust and even fear. Not Judy Allen.
From the moment I met Judy, I knew she felt the way I did about the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge—that it was an asset to the community, something to be used, but also respected and treasured.
When our mutual friend, Alice Wellford, rallied with many other partners to learn about and combat a highly invasive marsh plant, phragmites, Judy jumped right in, developing a learning module about phragmites for her students at Aylett Country Day School and taking them on field trips to the Wellford’s riverfront farm.
When the refuge was seeking ways to celebrate the centennial of the National Wildlife Refuge System in 2003, Judy encouraged her students to submit entries to an essay contest, and to no one’s surprise, her students took all the honors.
When a handful of intrepid citizens came together in 2004 to form the refuge’s Friends group, Judy was the first to volunteer to be on the fledgling board of directors, later serving as secretary.
When the refuge staff and volunteers built the trails and other public amenities at the Hutchinson Tract north of Tappahannock, Judy enlisted “The Bushwackers”—volunteers who to this day continue to maintain those facilities for the enjoyment of all visitors.
To say that we need more Judy Allens in this world is a tremendous understatement. I am deeply saddened that the one and only, original Judy recently passed away, finally succumbing to a courageous battle with cancer.
She will be sorely missed, but her contributions to the refuge and her legacy of caring for people and our environment will be everlasting.
Joseph McCauley
Mechanicsville