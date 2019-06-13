Will roundabout be safe for pedestrians, cyclists?
Thanks to Scott Shenk for his coverage of the proposed roundabout on Lafayette at Lee Drive [“Lafayette roundabout makes a comeback,” June 10].
People on foot or riding a bike who are trying to get safely from the VCR Trail and the traffic light at Blue Gray Parkway might be glad to know whether any provision is being made for them in the roundabout plan.
Considering that is the main entrance to a national park right in the city, pedestrian or bike access is, sadly, not very safe today.
Edwin Ridout
Stafford