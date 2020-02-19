Thanks to Wittman for legislation to aid Alzheimer’s patients
There are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, including 150,000 here in Virginia. For these individuals and their caregivers, planning is essential to learning about medical and non-medical treatments, clinical trials and support services available in their community. Accessing these services results in a higher quality of life.
I lost my mother to Alzheimer’s in 2018 after an eight-year struggle. After her diagnosis, my parents were sent home with a medication to help slow the progression of the disease, but no care plan or support services. My father lovingly acted as her primary caregiver until she passed.
Thankfully, as of January 2017, Medicare covers critical care planning services. However, not enough patients and providers are aware of this resource. The Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act would help educate clinicians on Alzheimer’s and dementia care planning services through Medicare.
Recently, a group of Alzheimer’s families and caregivers had the opportunity to meet with Congressman Rob Wittman and discuss the staggering impact the disease has on individuals and families in Virginia and across the nation. I would like to thank Congressman Wittman for co-sponsoring the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act, for meeting with this group of advocates, and for continuing to support the fight to end Alzheimer’s. Visit alzimpact.org to get involved with the fight against Alzheimer’s.
Jeanine Denno
Stafford
