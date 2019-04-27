Wittman voted against gun background checks
Ninety percent of voters in the U.S. support strengthening gun purchase background checks, well above the usual political divide. One has to believe that Virginia’s First Congressional District has a similar number.
So Congressman Wittman, please explain your votes.
You voted “No” on H.R. 8. This bill will , if passed by the Senate, “…expand federal background checks on prospective gun buyers by extending the requirement to transactions on the internet and between private parties at venues, including gun shows and parking lots. This Bill will exempt sales between family members and will waive background checks for transfers for hunting and when a purchaser faces great bodily harm.”
You also voted “No” on an amendment to H.R. 8 that will, if approved by the Senate, “…require reporting of undocumented immigrants to ICE when the National Instant Criminal Background Check System detects they are attempting to buy a firearm.”
You voted “No” on H.R. 1112 This bill will, if passed by the Senate, “…increase from three business days to 20 business days the maximum time for deferring firearms sales when FBI background checks on buyers have not yet been completed. ”
Given the horrendous number of gun killings in the U.S. each year, shouldn’t you make some move to thwart the carnage? Each of the above bills may have some impact on keeping guns out of the wrong hands, while allowing those who have a valid right and reason to gun ownership to complete their transactions.
Yet in the face of overwhelming public support for “Yes” votes, you voted “No” on these bills.
So, let me ask who Rep. Wittman is representing, and who are you voting for?
James Knupp
Hartfield