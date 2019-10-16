Women’s rights include right to bear arms
To my knowledge, Amy Laufer has never said a word against her party’s stance on liberty-control (aka “gun control,” or more appropriately, the anti-self-defense movement). Her silence means consent. I cannot vote for someone who would deny a woman the right to defend herself.
I speak from experience. I was attacked in a “gun-free zone” while working in an office. Were it not for another man who saved my life, I probably wouldn’t be alive today.
Acts of violence are perpetrated by those who can overpower their victim, and an assailant can be violent with his bare hands. The problem is not how a crime is committed. The problem is disarming the innocent. A criminal’s mindset involves lurking and waiting for an opportunity—and it’s a fact that rapists prefer to attack unarmed women.
There is something inherently wrong with wanting to restrict the rights of the vulnerable, the disabled, the pregnant, the elderly and anyone else who wants to defend themselves. I’m a practical woman, and I don’t want to be unlawfully forced by the government to be in a defenseless position ever again.
Some candidates have had the nerve to talk about women’s rights. What about my right as a woman to carry a sidearm to protect myself? And if anyone genuinely cares about “equal rights,” why would they suggest disarming the vulnerable and leaving would-be victims defenseless?
Anyone who has not disavowed the anti-self-defense position is actually against equality. My sidearm is the only equalizer I have when facing a 300-pound attacker.
There’s only one choice in the 17th District state Senate race as far as I’m concerned. I’m voting for Bryce Reeves.
Bonnie McLean
Fredericksburg
