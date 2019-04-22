Workers Memorial Day is April 28
Children in our community have the right to see their parents return home safely from work. Working people have fought for decades to gain necessary health and safety rules that have saved precious lives and prevented injuries.
However, that hard-won progress is now at risk, as the Trump administration continues to roll back protections from serious safety hazards and toxic chemicals, and refuses to take action on workplace violence and other critical safety and health problems that put workers in danger.
The administration’s aggressive actions against workers’ safety and health are a dangerous slap in the face to working people. At their core is a desire to prioritize corporate profit over all else.
Virginia’s workers won’t stand by. We will continue to organize through our unions to secure the protections we deserve. The administration should know that a safe job is every worker’s right.
Workers Memorial Day is April 28. On that day we will come together to remember workers killed and injured on the job and renew the call for an end to the outrageous, unnecessary deaths of our brothers and sisters.
Jonathan Carriveau
Locust Grove
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 26