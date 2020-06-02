Working parents need reopening plan for kids
Thank you for your May 24 article about who will take care of our community’s kids as parents transition back to work [“As workers return, who will keep kids?”]. As a working mother with two young, school-aged children who is transitioning back to full-time in-office employment, my greatest source of stress is what will happen to my children if they do not start school in the fall.
Your article stated that 97 percent of care options for school-aged children are now closed, so I ask my elected officials and our governor: What am I supposed to do with my kids now? And how is it serving them to be facing upwards of six months with no formal education?
Watching YouTube videos and having a once-weekly Zoom call does not constitute a robust education. Reopen our schools and end this government-enforced educational atrophy and social isolation for those families willing to accept the very small risk that being in school poses to our kids.
Working families are being asked to accept some of the largest burdens from this crisis and we can’t hold on forever.
Kim McClellan
Fredericksburg
