Kim Wyman cares deeply about her community and is running as a write-in candidate for Board of Supervisors for the Courtland District in Spotsylvania County. The BOS has approved too many apartment complexes and other housing developments, which will increase traffic. Wyman cares about overcrowding without the infrastructure to support it and paying teachers a fair wage. Spotsylvania County is losing teachers to higher paying counties. So let's toss David Ross and write in Kim Wyman's name. Vote Nov. 5th for Kim Wyman for Courtland Supervisor at Salem Church Library, Salem Elementary School and Riverbend High School.
Stacy Bullock
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.