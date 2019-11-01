Kim Wyman cares deeply about her community and is running as a write-in candidate for Board of Supervisors for the Courtland District in Spotsylvania County. The BOS has approved too many apartment complexes and other housing developments, which will increase traffic. Wyman cares about overcrowding without the infrastructure to support it and paying teachers a fair wage. Spotsylvania County is losing teachers to higher paying counties. So let's toss David Ross and write in Kim Wyman's name. Vote Nov. 5th for Kim Wyman for Courtland Supervisor at Salem Church Library, Salem Elementary School and Riverbend High School.

Stacy Bullock

Stafford

Tags

Load comments