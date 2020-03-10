YMCA is worth your participation and support
The Fredericksburg area offers a myriad of advantages and services. One organization that should be lauded is the YMCA.
I joined the YMCA five years ago. I had arthritis issues and my spirits were down. One of the staff had to actually help me into the building my first day. I worked hard through my pain, took classes, and listened to the advice of the caring staff.
Now, while I still have physical issues, my movement has greatly improved and I experience much less pain. I have a more positive outlook and a whole new circle of friends.
The YMCA staff lives by Christian values, but are never obtrusive. I see people who have had strokes, others recovering from an injury or surgery, and others who just want to be in shape or hang out.
There are pools, exercise classes, tennis courts, handball courts and aquatic exercise classes that target arthritis. There are classes to combat both obesity and pre-diabetes through staff mentoring and encouragement from other participants.
The Y provides a comfortable place with friendly faces. No stress. There is fellowship and something for everybody. The staff will always accommodate you no matter what your fitness level or physical restrictions.
The YMCA welcomes handicapped and special needs individuals. There is youth basketball with coaching on the weekends and help for the less affluent through reduced membership rates. And there is a program for home-schooled kids. Additionally, the Y supports scholarship in local schools by helping certain youngsters get the materials they need to start school in the fall.
I encourage senior citizens like myself to join to the YMCA. It’s fun. You will feel much better, probably live longer, have a better view about yourself, and definitely meet interesting people.
Please support the YMCA through both participation and donations. It is worth it.
John C. Feeney
Stafford
