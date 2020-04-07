We’ll get through this crisis as we
always have
I’d like to echo Norman Cramer’s reassuring last sentence [“Response to coronavirus is not an overreaction,” Letters, April 2] by referencing America’s not-so-distant history.
I don’t know Mr. Cramer’s age, but I am a Boomer. My grandparents sent fathers and brothers to the trenches in France, endured the Great Depression with bread lines, sent fathers, brothers and sons to Normandy and Iwo Jima, endured ration coupons for butter and sugar, lived 13 days with enemy nuclear missiles not 100 miles off shore, and saw a president not impeached but murdered.
I doubt my grandmother would have much sympathy for her grandson complaining because I couldn’t by two dozen rolls of toilet paper.
We’ve been through a lot before. It should help reassure us that we’ll get through this.
Jack Dawkins
Culpeper
