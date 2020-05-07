The deadline for submission of letters related to the May 19 municipal elections is noon on Monday, May 11. The last day we will publish them is Friday, May 15. All letters are subject to editing and letters of 250 words or less are preferred. We do not publish letters written to other publications. They may be sent by email to letters@freelance star.com, submitted under Opinion on fredericksburg.com or mailed to The Free Lance–Star, 1340 Central Park Blvd. Suite 100, Fredericksburg, Va. 22401.
Most Popular
-
Spotsylvania man died alone, in Northern Virginia facility
-
Fredericksburg man killed in Interstate 95 crash
-
Spotsylvania man in his 40s dies from COVID-19; over 500 cases in region
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
-
Aldi store in Spotsylvania has outbreak of COVID-19 cases; Caroline man dead from virus
Promotions
PRESSURE WASHING Go from GREEN to CLEAN. Houses: $140 We do Houses, fences, decks & more! Licensed & insured. Call 540-642-2349
VA Animal Control
No-Obligation Inspections!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.