Jan. 25: Fishing Flea Market, Fredericksburg Eagles Club, 21 Cool Springs Rd. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission $3 (children under 12 free). 10x12-foot table space is $35. Additional tables $15. For information, contact David Limerick 540/287- 0731 or dwl629@gmail.com. Make checks payable to FOE 4123 and mail to Limerick at 7238 Macedonia Rd., Woodford VA 22580 All proceeds benefit Some Gave All Foundation for veterans.

Feb. 2-10: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, PA. More than 1,100 outfitters and exhibitors, 3D Bowhunter Challenge, Dock Dogs competitions, celebrity appearances, 200-plus seminars, wild game cooking demonstrations, kids activities, NRA Country concert and more. Events change daily. See greatamericanoutdoorshow.org for tickets and schedules.

