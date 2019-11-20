Nov. 20: First segment for duck hunting begins, ending Dec. 1.

Dec. 19: Second segment of duck hunting begins, ending Jan. 31.

Jan. 25: Fishing Flea Market, Fredericksburg Eagles Club, 21 Cool Springs Rd. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission 3 with children under 12 free. 10x12-foot table space is $35 and includes two 6-foot tables. Additional tables $15. For information, contact David Limerick 540/287- 0731 or dwl629@gmail.com. Make checks payable to FOE 4123 and mail to Limerick at 7238 Macedonia Rd., Woodford VA 22580 All proceeds benefit Some Gave All Foundation for veterans.

