Any Woodbridge kid knows that you spent more time outside Pfitzner Stadium than inside it.
We'd mill about on the little service road between the minor-league stadium and the softball diamonds surrounding it and entertain ourselves with games of "pickle" or "500."
Then, you'd hear it. A slight thwack, denoting contact that missed the sweet spot but sent the ball spinning backwards out of the ballpark.
Such was our domain. We'd scan the sky for the white orb—thin ruby stitches, stamped *Official Ball: Carolina League*.
A free-for-all would then commence. Anything was fair in far-flung foul territory. Sometimes the fastest kid got it, sometimes strategic positioning yielded the souvenir. No matter what, finders keepers.
Over my childhood, I obtained at least a dozen such balls. I don't really remember any of the former Cannons (though I almost certainly was witness to future hall-of-famers Albert Pujols and Andy Pettitte).
So it stirred some genuine emotion in me, a super jaded anti-fan of sorts, when it became concrete that the team was moving to Fredericksburg and that I'll serve as the beat writer covering it.
I spent Friday afternoon at the team's new store on Caroline, and it became clear that the city is similarly abuzz.
Minor League Baseball is coming to town next April, and the kid in me just can't wait.
BREAKFAST LINKS
- Tim Young ran roughshod over the competition at the Heritage Festival 5–miler. Next up, the U.S. Olympic marathon trials.
- He's back: After two seasons, Colonial Forge grad Jarrett Parker earned a major-league callup from the L.A. Angels.