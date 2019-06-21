It's All-Area time, and The Free Lance–Star sports staff is honoring the top high school athletes of the spring season one sport at a time.
Here are links to features on athletes of the year:
- baseball: Stafford's Mike Tolson
- softball: Mountain View's Jessie Kantor
- boys and girls lacrosse: Colonial Forge's Anthony Merida and Kadence Stanton
- boys and girls track: Riverbend's Jalen Holmes and Massaponax's Aaliyah Pyatt
- girls soccer: Saturday
- boys soccer: Sunday
ICYMI: Stafford captured the first baseball state title in county history. Read about the Indians' championship run.
On deck: Next week, The Free Lance–Star will unveil its overall male and female athletes of the year.