Last Man Standing
8 p.m. (5) (FOX) (35) (FOX)
“I’m With Cupid” Mike plays cupid for Joe when he sets up him on a date with Cece. Meanwhile Kyle is jealous when Ryan invites Jen to be a guest on their podcast. (N) (HD)
Station 19
8 p.m. (7) (ABC) (8) (ABC)
“Ice Ice Baby” When a blizzard hits Seattle, Travis must take a difficult call and members of the crew are forced to face their truths. Meanwhile, Ben has rising suspicions about a colleague. (N) (HD)
Katy Keene
8 p.m. (50) (CW) (65) (CW)
“Chapter Four: Here Comes the Sun” Katy finds herself in hot water again at work, and enlists Pepper’s help to track down the designer that’s key to saving her job. (N) (HD)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
8:30 p.m. (4) (NBC) (12) (NBC)
“Debbie” When cocaine and weapons are stolen from the evidence lock-up, the squad must investigate the Nine-Nine itself. (N) (HD)
Outmatched
8:30 p.m. (5) (FOX) (35) (FOX)
“Bullying” Mike and Kay look into a charter school for Marc, after he is brought into the principal’s office for bullying his teacher. However, Kay fears Marc’s chances of getting accepted might be ruined due to her own bullying past. (N) (HD)
Deputy
9 p.m. (5) (FOX) (35) (FOX)
“10-8 Entitlements” When a string of home invasions hit West Hollywood, it leads the Sherriff’s department to discover a burglary ring, whose members are competing against one another for bragging rights. Paula and Maggie continue to plan Maggie’s Quinceañera. (N) (HD)
Grey’s Anatomy
9 p.m. (7) (ABC) (8) (ABC)
“Snowblind” Meredith and Carina question DeLuca’s uncharacteristic behavior when he volunteers to perform a life-threatening task during a blizzard. Meanwhile, Bailey tries to help Joey with his future, while Richard trains a new intern at the hospital. (N) (HD)
Indebted
9:30 p.m. (4) (NBC) (12) (NBC)
“Everybody’s Talking About Hot Goss” Joanna has a new girlfriend that doesn’t like to gossip. This forces the family to take a long hard look at the way they communicate because they love hot goss. (N) (HD)
Tommy
10 p.m. (6) (CBS) (9) (CBS)
“19 Hour Day” Tommy must decide how to deploy the LAPD’s resources when a climate change protest brings riots and a bomb threat at the same time as a mudslide shuts down a major freeway. (N) (HD)
A Million Little Things
10 p.m. (7) (ABC) (8) (ABC)
“The Lunch” Gary accidentally crashes Maggie’s first date with a new guy, and Delilah is forced to have ‘the talk’ with Sophie. Rome has an important meeting with a Hollywood big shot. (N) (HD)
