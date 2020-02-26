8 pm.
(4) (NBC) (12) (NBC) Superstore (N) (HD)
(6) (CBS) (9) (CBS) Young Sheldon The University makes George Sr. a lucrative job offer in the hopes of recruiting Sheldon. Also, Georgie gets a job working for Meemaw’s new boyfriend, and Mary is determined to rid her home of greed. (R) (HD)
(DISC) Homestead Rescue In Northern California, the Raneys give a masterclass on rebuilding from scratch when they come to the aid of the Olson-Wilcox family whose homestead was completely destroyed in a devastating wildfire. (N) (HD)
(FOOD) Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine heads to Tomahawk, Wisconsin to try to save a small-town steakhouse from closing. Owner Brenda is just one month away from shutting the doors for good, and she needs Robert to remind her of her passion for the business. (N) (HD)
(FREE) Grown-ish Zoey struggles with school and her new job as a fashion stylist. Sky returns to the track, only to run into a new obstacle. Jazz comes to issues with balancing her personal life and track. Ana and Javi try to keep things professional. (N) (HD)
(LIFE) Married at First Sight: Couples Couch Five couples grow toward love with their stranger spouse by planning romantic surprises. (N) (HD)
8:30 pm.
(FREE) Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Alex puts Nicholas in the naughty corner. Nicholas and Alex work through their relationship issues at home. Matilda and Genevieve find themselves confronting sexuality at school in very different ways. Genevieve is forced to grow up. (N) (HD)
(HGTV) Flip or Flop Tarek gets a lead on a house in Diamond Bar, CA, and asks Christina to meet him to view the property. Tarek rushes off for a date and Christina pokes fun at him. The underlying tension leads to a blowout. (R) (HD)
(6) (CBS) (9) (CBS) The Unicorn When Wade visits a local hot spot to meet people instead of using his dating app, Forrest and Ben decide to be his ‘wing men.’ (R) (HD)
9 pm.
(4) (NBC) (12) (NBC) Will & Grace Karen introduces Will and Grace to the new love of her life, Phil. But Will and Grace become increasingly suspicious that Phil has sinister intentions for their friend. (N) (HD)
(23) (PBS) Dreams of Hope A concert is performed 50 years after a hate crime at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Alabama. (HD)
(50) (CW) (65) (CW) Legacies The Necromancer sets his plan for revenge in motion. To mend fences with Josie, Hope offers to help her lean more about the mora miserium. Alaric enlists Landon’s help to find out if Sebastian is a threat to the school. (R)
(BRAVO) Project Runway With only one challenge left to make it to New York Fashion Week, the remaining designers must create an avant-garde look that is anything but ordinary. In a fashion first, the runway begins with a season long retrospective, outside and 16 stories high. (N) (HD)
(E!) Very Cavallari Kristin and Jay take their friends on a wildly hilarious camping trip. Jay is right at home in the wilderness, while everyone else feels like a fish out of water. Brittainy makes a serious error at the office, which quickly turns into a major issue. (N) (HD)
(FOOD) Restaurant: Impossible Mike and Cherita started their family-run restaurant, Blue Orleans in Chattanooga, after losing everything in Hurricane Katrina. Now they are going through a divorce, and their kids, Dallen and Jolie, are caught in the crossfire. (N) (HD)
(FREE) The Bold Type Kat considers her feelings on preconceived gender roles in the bedroom. Jane feels like a fraud when asked to speak at a wellness seminar while struggling with a sudden feminine health problem. Sutton tries to bond with Richard’s mother. (N) (HD)
(HGTV) Christina on the Coast: The Fab Life A busy mom of three wants her dated space to have an open, beachy feel while still keeping it functional for her family. (N) (HD)
(6) (CBS) (9) (CBS) Mom Christy and Adam clash over an incident at the bar, leaving Bonnie in a precarious situation. Also, Jill’s new boyfriend, Andy, has trouble finding a way to impress her. (R) (HD)
9:30 pm.
(6) (CBS) (9) (CBS) Carol’s Second Act Carol’s dear friend Phyllis is admitted to the hospital, and Carol jealously witnesses what retirement would have looked like for her. (R) (HD)
(HGTV) Christina on the Coast The house hunt begins after Christina and Ant decide to move in together. Christina wants something inland with a Cape Cod feel, while Ant prefers a modern space on the waterfront. The clock is ticking as they will be hosting a secret wedding. (R) (HD)
10 pm.
(4) (NBC) (12) (NBC) Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Rollins’ sister stirs up trouble and a possible SVU investigation when she reports a doctor who trades prescription painkillers for sex. (N) (HD)
(HGTV) Hot Properties: San Diego When Andrew uncovers structural work needed in a backyard makeover, this beautification project becomes a full-scale exterior remodel. Meanwhile, Seth and Mia help two new clients find a luxury property with good vibes. (N) (HD)
(USA) The Sinner Ambrose pursues Jamie through New York City and tries to prevent another homicide. (N) (HD)
10:30 pm.
(BRAVO) Watch What Happens Live Guests include Huey Lewis and Rachel Dratch. (N) (HD)
(HGTV) House Hunters International An overworked dad is taking a year off with his wife and four boys in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. (HD)
(TBS) Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Full Frontal ponders this week’s myriad failures of democracy, argues that the state of dental care in America could use a good check up, and bravely takes on the terrifying world of healthcare costs. (R)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.