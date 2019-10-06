LANDOVER, Md.—Just because a new coach would start with a 0–0 record doesn’t mean the Washington Redskins get to reset.
Sunday’s 33–7 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots was only the latest example of how the Redskins have been outmanned and outschemed for most of the 2019 season.
Washington is now 0–5, with a surprisingly critical game against the 0–4 Miami Dolphins on tap next weekend in the Sunshine State.
Who coaches that game remains to be seen—rumors had swirled all week that Sunday could be coach Jay Gruden’s last stand in Washington. After the game, team owner Dan Snyder and president Bruce Allen were in the locker room for Gruden’s postgame speech, but quickly departed in awaiting cars, without speaking to the coach.
“Nobody’s told me anything,” Gruden said. “I’ll just wait and see. If my key works on Monday, I’ll keep working.”
The sequence of events was highly unusual—Snyder and Allen typically stay in the owner’s suite at FedEx Field long after the final whistle, celebrating or commiserating the day’s result.
Whatever happens next, the team has gaping flaws that won’t be easy to address.
Switching to quarterback Colt McCoy was the latest attempt at generating a spark, but it didn’t do much for the offense, which ran just four plays inside New England territory, and none in the red zone.
Washington’s lone offensive highlight was a 65-yard touchdown run by speedy receiver Steven Sims, but Sims wasn’t in the correct position on a second-quarter pass that turned into a Patriots interception.
The low point came when McCoy induced his own fumble on a quarterback run, though he fumbled the ball out of bounds.
“I think we have a good offense. We’re missing some guys, and we’re doing our best. But there’s no excuse for what we put out there today,” McCoy said. “As a unit we have to figure out a way to get started in the run game, and everything will build off of that. But we’ll be all right.”
Not many teams have been able to hang with the Patriots (5–0). They entered as the largest road favorites in the history of FedEx Field, and cleared the 16.5-point spread easily. But Washington’s issues have now been consistent across five weeks of football.
The Redskins defense was able to get pressure on quarterback Tom Brady, but fell apart in the second half, and miscommunication appeared to once again be in play when the Patriots scored their fourth touchdown of the afternoon, a pass to a wide-open Ryan Izzo.
But asked about defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, Gruden dismissed the thought that he would make any staff changes.
“This time of year, you’re not going to install a whole new defense or offense with all the new people we have running around here and all the injuries we have piling up,” Gruden said. “We’re 0–5, have not played up to par in any phase except special teams—which have been outstanding. We’ll just have to take a look at it tomorrow and see what happens.”
