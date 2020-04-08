RICHMOND—Although hospitalizations for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia jumped by 106 patients from Tuesday to Wednesday and deaths rose to 75 statewide, new projections show signs of hope that the state may not be as hard-hit as originally thought, most likely because of the impact of social distancing.
The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which runs one of the main projection models used nationally as policy makers seek data to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, changed its projection for Virginia on Wednesday to say that the state may no longer have a shortage of intensive care beds and would only need 272 ventilators on its peak day, which is currently estimated to be on April 20.
Earlier, the IHME projection estimated that Virginia would need 476 ventilators on its peak day. The estimated death count has also dropped dramatically, from 1,401 to 891 by Aug. 4.
However, projections are uncertain and can have a significant range. Deaths in Virginia could range from 371 to 2,048, according to the model.
Although the projection says Virginia will need 272 ventilators on its peak day, the state’s hospitals reported that, as of Wednesday, 293 people who either have confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases were on a ventilator.
The projections also depend on continued strict adherence to social distancing through May.
“If social distancing measures are relaxed or not implemented, the U.S. will see greater death tolls, the death peak will be later, the burden on hospitals will be much greater, and the economic costs will continue to grow,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the IHME, in a press release Sunday.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 30 that is in effect until June 10.
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have already been hit hard by COVID-19 and, as of Sunday, were projected to account for more than a third of the nation’s deaths.
On Wednesday, the projection estimated a total of 60,415 deaths nationwide by Aug. 4, down from the 81,766 projected on Sunday.
Still, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Virginia continued its upward trajectory Wednesday.
Out of 30,645 people tested, 3,645 were positive for COVID-19 and an additional 12 people had died Wednesday, bring the death toll to 75.
The U.S., and Virginia in particular, have lagged in providing widespread testing and labs have been overwhelmed, making test results significantly delayed. This means that the state’s official numbers likely undercount the true number of infected people in the state. As of Monday, Virginia ranked 23 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in the number of COVID-19 test results it had, according to The COVID Tracking Project, which collects data from around the country.
Current information from the state’s hospitals shows that at least 649 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently hospitalized and an additional 640 hospitalized patients are awaiting test results. Of those hospitalized, more than a third require intensive care and nearly a quarter are on a ventilator.
As of Wednesday, the hospital association reported that there were 1,869 available ventilators in the state.
Northam said at a press conference Monday that he did not intend to send any ventilators to New York or other hot spots, which has asked other states for help as its resources have been strained.
Northam said that Virginia was ramping up its access to bed capacity, personal protective equipment and ventilators for an expected surge in the coming weeks.
“We are working with the other governors—we are working with our leadership in Washington to follow our inventory, not only in Virginia but in all other states,” he said. “But we also have a responsibility to prepare, and we have prepared for the worst. As I’ve always said, we hope for the best.”
