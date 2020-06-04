police presence
WASHINGTON—A much lower law enforcement profile in the nation’s capital greeted thousands of people Thursday night marching from the White House to the Lincoln Memorial to protest the death of George Floyd at police hands in Minnesota.
Police had cleared the largely empty streets of cars just ahead of the demonstrators’ path. As the walked, they passed a few small clusters of Drug Enforcement Agency agents. The troops in camouflage who are guarding the memorial withdrew inside as the people arrived for a rally that featured 8 minutes, 46 seconds of silence in Floyd’s memory. Only a few uniformed police were present on the steps.
ACLU FILES SUIT OVER TEAR GAS USE AT D.C. PROTESTWASHINGTON—The American Civil Liberties Union and others have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging officials violated the civil rights of protesters who were removed from a park near the White House by police using chemical agents before President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in Washington. It argues that Trump, Attorney General William Barr and other officials “unlawfully conspired to violate” the protesters’ rights when clearing Lafayette Park on Monday.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, law enforcement officers began aggressively forcing back the peaceful protesters, firing smoke bombs and pepper balls into the crowd to disperse them from the park.
The ACLU called it a “coordinated and unprovoked charge into the crowd of demonstrators.”
Barr said Thursday that he ordered the protesters to be dispersed because officials were supposed to extend a security perimeter around the White House earlier in the day. He said he arrived there later in the afternoon and discovered it hadn’t been done.
GOP leader’s post prompts call for resignation
SAN ANTONIO—The GOP chairwoman of one of Texas’ largest counties faced widespread pressure from her party to resign Thursday over a conspiracy theory on social media suggesting that George Floyd’s death was staged.
Cynthia Brehm is head of the Bexar County Republican Party in San Antonio. She also drew attention and condemnation last month for suggesting the coronavirus pandemic was a hoax intended to hurt President Donald Trump.
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called on her to step down after a Texas columnist Wednesday tweeted an image of Brehm suggesting in a Facebook post that Floyd’s death was staged. The post is no longer on Brehm’s page. She has not addressed calls for her resignation and did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
“The comments are disgusting and have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse,” Abbott spokesman said John Wittman said.
Both Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas also called on her to resign, as did Texas Republican Party Chairman James Dickey.
New York police seek motive for attack on officer
NEW YORK—Police are trying to determine what motivated Wednesday’s stabbing ambush of an officer on an anti-looting patrol in Brooklyn—a late-night attack that spurred a struggle in which the suspect was shot and two other officers sustained gunshot injuries to their hands.
Officer Yayonfrant Jean Pierre, who was stabbed in the neck, and the other wounded officers, Randy Ramnarine and Dexter Chiu, were expected to recover. The suspect was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times, an offcial said Thursday. His name has not been released.
The incident happened just before midnight Wednesday, in the hours after an 8 p.m. curfew that was intended to quell days of unrest over the death of George Floyd.It is “preliminary to be making statements at this point” about the impetus for the stabbing or any of several other attacks on city police in recent days, Shea said Thursday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was “not going to theorize on” motives for such attacks.
MAN WHO DREW ARROW ON UTAH PROTESTERS FACEs multiple CHARGEs
SALT LAKE CITY—A man captured on video aiming a bow and arrow at protesters in Salt Lake City was charged Thursday with assault and weapon possession.
Brandon McCormick was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, as well as aggravated assault and threatening or using a dangerous weapon in a fight or quarrel.
He was reportedly pushed to the ground on Saturday after pointing the bow and arrow at people protesting the death of George Floyd. People then flipped over his car and set it on fire.
