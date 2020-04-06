We are aware of the challenging times our community is experiencing in the wake of the coronavirus. Many families may find it necessary to postpone funeral services or memorials until larger gatherings are permitted.
To help these grieving families, we will publish a paid obituary at the time of a death with the notification that a service will be scheduled in the future. When the family is ready to memorialize their loved one, The Free Lance–Star will publish the same obituary again, with the date and time of the service added, at no additional charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.