FICTION
1. Blue Moon by Lee Child (Delacorte)
2. The Guardians by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
4. The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek by McLaughlin/Neal (Crown)
5. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett (Harper)
6. Find Me by André Aciman (FSG)
7. The Institute by Stephen King (Scribner)
8. The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
9. The 19th Christmas by
James Patterson and Mixine Paetro
(Little, Brown)
10. The Deserter by Demille/DeMille (Simon & Schuster)
11. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)
12. The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)13. Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
14. Agent Running in the Field by John le Carre (Viking)
15. Cilka’s Journey by Heather Morris (St. Martin’s)
NONFICTION
1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks
by Ree Drummond (Morrow)
2. The Beautiful Ones by Prince (Random/Spiegel & Grau)
3. Blowout by Rachel Maddow
(Crown Publishing)
4. The Plot Against the President by Lee Smith (Center Street)
5. Me by Elton John (Holt)
6. Half Baked Harvest: Super Simple by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
7. Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)
8. The Book of Gutsy Women
by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
9. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
10. The American Story by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)
11. Dumpty by John Lithglow
(Chronicle Prism)
12. I Really Needed This Today by Hoda Kolb (Putnam)13. The United States of Trump by Bill O’Reilly (Holt)
14. Connect First by Melanie Katzman (McGraw-Hill)
15. Three Days at the Brink by Bret Baier (Morrow)
PAPERBACKS
1. Wyoming Heart by Diana Palmer (HQN)
2. Beauchamp Hall by Danielle Steel (Dell)
3. Sea of Greed by Cussler/Brown (Putnam)
4. Never Tell by Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
5. A Jensen Family Christmas by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
6. Dark Sacred Night by Michael
Connelly (Vision)
7. Meant to Be Yours by Susan Mallery (HQN)
8. Doctor Sleep (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Pocket)
9. The House Next Door by
James Patterson (Grand Central)
10. Season of Love by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
11. You Don’t Own Me by Clark/Burke (Pocket)
12. Alaskan Holiday by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
13. Target: Alex Cross by James Patterson (Vision)
14. Christmas in Silver Springs by Brenda Novak (Mira)
15. Holy Ghost by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)—From Publishers Weekly, for week ending Nov. 2, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.