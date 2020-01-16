FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Cleveland. A misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., police in New Orleans said Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer's buttocks during LSU's locker room victory celebration after Monday night's college national championship game in the Superdome.