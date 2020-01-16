One snowflake's avocado toast
Cigars were smoked, asses were slapped, and today, reports are that the New Orleans police department has issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. for simple battery.
Per multiple outlets, an arrest warrant has been issued for #Browns WR Odell Beckham. He is being charged with simple battery.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 16, 2020
He slapped the ass of a cop during #LSU's post-game locker room celebration.
Happy Thursday. pic.twitter.com/WbD5NqNh7x
And it is quite simple. If Drew Brees had applied a sharp Superdome smack to the derriere, the cop, upon realizing the culprit, would've laughed it off. Maybe even asked for an autograph. But all he saw was a black man. And white cops, generally speaking, do not like the have their authority subverted by black men. All the chicken in the world (thanks, Marshawn, for broadening my AAVE vocabulary) couldn't protect Beckham in that moment.
It's easy to be overly reductive here, to say that what Odell did technically fit the definition of a crime (one that they initially tried to pitch as a sexual assault, but even the Bayou bench wouldn't sign that warrant). Beckham is a clown, granted, and possibly a locker-room cancer in the NFL, but that's not the point.
The point is that every interaction with law enforcement in the United States must be viewed through a racial prism. Childish Gambino perhaps put it best: "This is America."
Participation Trophy of the week
Dear Marcus Mariota,
Be still my beating heart. You got on the field. You were really, really open on that goal line play against the Ravens, and I share in your frustration that Derrick Henry didn't throw you the ball and instead decided to imitate a Sequoia taking a jump shot. At least you have a Heisman Trophy... Oh wait.
