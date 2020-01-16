Warrant issued for Odell Beckham after video shows butt swat

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Cleveland. A misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr., police in New Orleans said Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer's buttocks during LSU's locker room victory celebration after Monday night's college national championship game in the Superdome.

One snowflake's avocado toast

Millennial musings on sports (and whatever else I want to write about)

Cigars were smoked, asses were slapped, and today, reports are that the New Orleans police department has issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. for simple battery.

And it is quite simple. If Drew Brees had applied a sharp Superdome smack to the derriere, the cop, upon realizing the culprit, would've laughed it off. Maybe even asked for an autograph. But all he saw was a black man. And white cops, generally speaking, do not like the have their authority subverted by black men. All the chicken in the world (thanks, Marshawn, for broadening my AAVE vocabulary) couldn't protect Beckham in that moment.

It's easy to be overly reductive here, to say that what Odell did technically fit the definition of a crime (one that they initially tried to pitch as a sexual assault, but even the Bayou bench wouldn't sign that warrant). Beckham is a clown, granted, and possibly a locker-room cancer in the NFL, but that's not the point. 

The point is that every interaction with law enforcement in the United States must be viewed through a racial prism. Childish Gambino perhaps put it best: "This is America."

Participation Trophy of the week

Dear Marcus Mariota,

Be still my beating heart. You got on the field. You were really, really open on that goal line play against the Ravens, and I share in your frustration that Derrick Henry didn't throw you the ball and instead decided to imitate a Sequoia taking a jump shot. At least you have a Heisman Trophy... Oh wait. 

