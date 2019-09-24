I am a vegetarian and for general health reasons, not much red meat is eaten in our house. But once or twice a year I like to make my husband a nice steak dinner. The reverse sear idea is intriguing, and I may try it out (instead of the normal grilling). I am now struggling with some sides that I can eat as well that would complement.
If you want the opposite of the reverse sear, sear and then slow-roast. As someone who rarely cooks steak at home, I nailed it no problem. I would go classic on sides. Mashed potatoes, maybe some roasted broccolini, a nice starter soup.—Becky Krystal
I needed to toast a half-cup of walnut pieces for a salad last night, and the bits of skin and tiny nut crumbs burned before the bigger pieces were properly toasted. Should I have just left the burner on a lower flame for longer? Or do I try to sift out the tiny bits?
I prefer to toast nuts in the oven around 325 degrees. It allows for more control, more even toasting, and fewer chances of burning them.—Olga Massov
How do you prevent the top crust of an apple pie from doming up and leaving a large space between the top crust and the apples?
I would precook the apples first as they shrink when they cook down. You could also try some Granny Smith apples in the pie filling along with a few other types of apples to get different tastes and textures.—Olga Massov
The farmer’s market had a mushroom vendor that made me think I was up in Kennett Square. We had a heavenly omelet with the big chunk of oyster mushrooms, and I also got dried porcini, which seems to add a meaty taste to soups, and dried chanterelles. What should I do with the chanterelles? Anything specific?
When I was growing up in Russia, chanterelles were easiest, cheapest mushrooms to get, and we would sauté them with onions and serve them with pasta and sour cream! I would even do crème fraîche in the States. Delicious!—Olga Massov
What’s the best way to freeze hummus in small amounts (1-2 tbsp)? Could I scoop it into ice cube trays, then pop out and store in freezer bags (like I do with stock or tomato paste)? I get that it might be less creamy when defrosted, but I’m OK with that.
That might work. Although what I like to do with scoopable things is place the mounds on a lined baking sheet and freeze that way, then put in the freezer bags. No unmolding required.—Becky Krystal
