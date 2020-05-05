I’m all out of unsweetened baking chocolate squares, and I’m not making a grocery run for one item. Can I substitute cocoa?
Yes, but you also need vegetable oil. 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate = 3 tablespoons cocoa powder plus 1 tablespoon vegetable oil.—Becky Krystal
Miso: Perhaps not exactly a condiment, but how long does it last?
Basically, miso lasts indefinitely, provided you keep it cold and use clean utensils. It might get darker and funkier overtime, but it’s not gone bad. Just more potent. But being a fermented product, it can be in your fridge for awhile.—Olga Massov
My husband and I have recently discovered we are of differing opinions on the methodology of kneading bread, specifically when it is very sticky. I’m talking about so sticky that more of the dough is stuck to your hands than to itself sticky. I feel that the best way is to add more flour so that the dough doesn’t stick to your hands constantly, whereas he argues that it makes sense to simply keep kneading the dough for as long as it takes. Even if it takes over 40 minutes of the most frustrating kneading ever to get it significantly less sticky. Suggestions? Which way is the better way to knead bread?
Would help to know the recipe before wading into this marital discord. If a dough is that sticky, I’d say you should add more flour. More kneading might just make the dough really, really tough. 40 minutes is way too much, I think, even by hand.—Becky Krystal
