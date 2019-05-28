I have a jar of cranberry sauce (homemade) in the fridge from December. I should throw it out even if there’s no mold, right? I’m a little puzzled as to how long to keep acidic foods in jars, like pickles or sun-dried tomatoes. Some people seem to keep them for years.
Cranberry sauce is most akin to jam or preserves. They will keep for months in the refrigerator without losing anything in texture or taste. When the jam/sauce molds, you can trash it, or do as centuries of European home cooks have done and spoon off the mold and enjoy the rest of the jam.
I use leftover cranberry sauce to top baguette slices smeared with goat cheese and broiled.—Cathy Barrow
I’m perhaps a bit too literal but whenever I see “reduce by half” in a recipe I want to follow it but don’t know how. I pretty much just eyeball it and stop cooking it down when its gets thicker which is fine unless it never gets thicker and you’re reducing it to concentrate a flavor. Is there a secret technique for doing it more precisely or does everyone just guess and I’m way overthinking this?
If you use a skewer to measure the depth of the sauce in the pan when you start, it’s a good measurement to use and pretty clear to see when the sauce has reduced. I use this method when writing recipes.—Cathy Barrow
—The Washington Post