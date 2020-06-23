I am so frustrated with my skillet. I faithfully followed the care directions in your article, but the pan developed sticky spots. I queried Lodge customer service, who recommended scrubbing with a stiff brush to remove them and then just putting on a very thin coat of oil and rubbing with a paper towel till all excess was absorbed, no heat required. I did that. The next time I used the pan, it developed more sticky spots. I remember now why I didn’t like the pan I had years ago. I’m at my wits’ end. Help!
I would try filling it with 1/4-inch of oil and heating it for 20 minutes on the stove. Then let the oil cool, pour it out, and wipe with a paper towel.—Katie Workman
I have an old recipe that makes many loaves of bread. I have little room in the freezer. Is there some trick to keeping the bread from growing stale? Fridge better than nothing? Particular type of wrap?
The fridge will make it stale/dry out faster. Airtight only helps so much. Can you just scale down the recipe? Either that, find some friends to share with or just plan on making something with the stale bread—French toast, bread pudding, breadcrumbs, etc.—Becky Krystal
