I bought a couple of leeks at a major grocery store chain. One leek was so tough I could not cut through it. The other was “cuttable” but I did not use a lot of it because I was not sure what would happen after cooking. It was for a soup recipe. Any guidance or suggestions as to how I might have avoided the tough leeks?
Look for thin leeks which will tend to be younger and less tough. Remove outer tough leaves when prepping the leeks and slice very thin if it seems as though the leek might be woody. Even if the leeks are old, you can still use them to flavor stock and soups, just tie them with kitchen twine and remove after cooking and before serving.—Cathy Barrow
I just bought a brand new stove since my other one died. It’s electric since we don’t have any gas running to the house but it’s now a ceramic cooktop versus the old coil one I had. In the instruction book it specifically says not to use anything cast iron on it. I have four cast iron pots/skillets that I love and used a lot. How can I use cast iron now? I used it all the time from reducing sauces to making cakes to searing off steaks before putting in the oven.
Oh pshaw. I’ve been living in a temporary place for three months with a ceramic topped electric stove and use my cast iron all the time, both my skillets and my enamel over cast iron Dutch ovens.—Cathy Barrow
If a recipe does not explicitly say to use sifted flour, is it a good idea to sift anyway? I typically bake from American recipes so I’m measuring based on volume, not weight. I think sifting expands volume though I’ve never actually tested that. Thanks!
Funny, I was just talking about this to my desk neighbor. Personally, I don’t care for sifting, except in rare cases. However, what I always do is aerate the flour with a whisk to loosen it up. I am not 100 percent but I think sifting might be more important if you’re a really infrequent baker and the flour really settles and compacts. Lastly, I want to implore every home baker to bite the bullet and buy a kitchen scale. I promise you it’ll be the best $25 you’ll spend—if for no other reason but having way fewer dishes to wash than if you were relying on volume measure. OK, sermon over.—Olga Massov
