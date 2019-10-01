I read that you could freeze rice. Would I need to under-cook it a little to keep it from getting mushy when I pull it out, or does it hold up pretty well?
Nope, it holds up well. Cook as usual!—Becky Krystal
I saw a sign in grocery store that said dry ice lasts longer and is better for cooler transport. I have no idea what dry ice is. Is that true?
I think so, yes. That’s why food is so often shipped on dry ice. It is really cold, though, so you have to be very careful when handling it. I would shy away from it for typical cooler packing for that reason. We used dry ice when shooting my ice cream project earlier this summer. Kept everything rock solid all day and would have done it longer.—Becky Krystal
Note: Dry ice off-gases carbon monoxide, so you should never, ever carry it in a closed car. A marine cooler is recommended, preferably on a trailer or on the roof.
—The Washington Post
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.