Qasim Rashid
Birthplace: Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Age: 37
Family: Married, three children.
Background: Human rights lawyer, graduate of T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond. Serves on a variety of boards and works with nonprofit organizations dedicated to education, health care, and women’s rights.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.
Top three campaign issues: We are running a people-powered campaign that fights for working families. In Richmond, we will pass legislation to help increase teacher pay and the living wage, expand health care access, and fight the opioid epidemic, as well as strengthen our infrastructure to ensure our safety, security and an increased quality of life.
Campaign website: QasimRashid.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.