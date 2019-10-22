Raymond A. Bell Jr.

Birthplace: Washington, D.C.

Age: 60

Family: Single

Background: President, Mosaic Expression LLC, a motivational consulting firm, and pastor at Mount Hope Baptist Church. Pursuing an educational doctorate degree from East Tennessee State University; bachelor’s degree in justice and law, American University; master’s degree from Union Theological Seminary; master of divinity from Virginia Union University School of Theology; doctorate from Howard University; Georgetown University Leadership Coaching Certification Program, Virginia Tech Certified Planning Commissioner. Adjunct professor, Germanna Community College; chaplain in the sports arena and for Spotsylvania County, the Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office; Spotsylvania Education Foundation, Spotsylvania County Public Schools system Aspire mentor.

Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No.

Top three campaign

issues:

Education: I have a plan for adequate funding for a needs-based budget for school activities and educational opportunities, competitive staff salaries that retain the best, and career and technical education expansion for those seeking non-four-year degrees. It is not an expense to us taxpayers to fully support our schools; it is an investment that pays us dividends in long-term savings.

Taxes: A better way to succeed than simply raising taxes or cutting services is to invest in more tourism and economic development tools, which will attract new businesses to create local jobs, pay additional taxes, and attract tourists who come and spend money on services, fuel, lodging and merchandise, but don’t cost any money to us in schools or public services. We must end the grow-first-and-tax- more-later cycle that we have now.

Transportation: Spotsylvania has a one-page Strategic Plan. This is unacceptable to us taxpayers. I have a long-range plan and will fight for us to get a countywide engineered transportation master plan that looks 25 years to the future. The plan focuses on rural road safety first, congestion relief at major intersections second, and capacity expansions third.

Campaign website:

BellForSupervisor.com

