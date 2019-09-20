It's hard to believe that the high school football season is already 1/3 of the way through—more if you don't count playoffs.
I love roving the sidelines and consider it journalistic malpractice to sit up in the press box on Friday nights (barring some sort of health condition, which is completely understandable).
Here's to another Friday night spent frantically tallying punting yards (secret: they're always an educated guess) and balancing laptops in the front seat of the last car left in the parking lot.
BREAKFAST LINKS
- For decades, the accomplishments of black athletes from Ralph Bunche High in King George went unrecognized. No longer, writes Taft Coghill Jr.
- Massaponax needed to get away after a heartbreaking loss to Louisa. With a road trip to Penn Wood (Pa.), the Panthers will do just that.
ON DECK
- A full slate of high school football coverage
