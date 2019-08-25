RICHMOND—The Washington Redskins will go with veteran quarterback Case Keenum to start the season.
Keenum got the nod over rookie Dwayne Haskins Jr., a first-round selection who is considered the future of the franchise.
Long-time Redskins backup Colt McCoy was also in the mix, but left the team’s final training camp practice in Richmond early and hasn’t been seen on the field since, as he continues to work through a leg injury that required multiple offseason operations.
“I think at the end of the day, we have great confidence that Case can lead us to a win against Philadelphia,” coach Jay Gruden said, referring to the team’s Week 1 matchup.
Keenum was underwhelming at times during training camp and the preseason, but he was also playing behind a patchwork offensive line that is still struggling on the left-hand side—there has yet to be any movement between the team and Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who is holding out.
Gruden emphasized though that the decision doesn’t mean Haskins will just fade away.
“He’s one play away from going into the game against Philadelphia,” the coach said. “We feel good about where we’re at with Case, and we feel great about the development prospects of Mr. Haskins.”
Sitting Haskins is something Gruden had publicly lobbied for since before the team even drafted him—at the owner’s meetings in Phoenix earlier this year, Gruden noted that while fellow rookie Daniel Jones would probably be ready out of the gate, Haskins would need some time to learn the intricacies of running an NFL offense, because of his lack of experience in one.
Haskins started for just one season at Ohio State. An inconsistent preseason brought both optimism for the future and confirmation that sitting him in the short-term is best for his development.
Of course, once the games begin, every week will bring its own twists and turns, something Gruden knows all too well. The coach was asked how long he’s committing to Keenum for.
“You’ve got to produce,” Gruden said. “We anticipate Case producing. If he produces, he’s got nothing to worry about.”